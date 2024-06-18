Puducherry Lieutenant Governor flags off sailing expedition

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan flagged off Samudra Shakthi ocean sailing expedition organised by the National Cadet Corps.



During the expedition, an awareness was also created on the rising drug menace in the Union Territory. The Lieutenant Governor, in his speech said, "This expedition will have a stronger impact on the body as well as the mind of the students. Nowadays, youths are getting addicted to drugs. It is difficult to eradicate drugs from society without creating awareness."



Speaking to media persons, Radhakrishnan further said, "Liquor shops have been present in Puducherry for a long time. We will take adequate measures especially in the areas where residents are facing problems.We will also take action to close resto-bars that are troubling the public."



Speaking about the recent seizure of sandalwood in Puducherry, Radhakrishnan assured severe action will be taken against the accused. "Tamil Nadu police officials have taken action in this matter, and Puducherry police will surely cooperate with them."



The sailing expedition was flagged off from the Puducherry Port on June 7. The event, which comprised 60 cadets including 25 girls, covered a circuitous route from Puducherry to Karaikal and back, covering 302 km in open ocean along the coast of Tamil Nadu over the past 10 days, according to NCC sources.