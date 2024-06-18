Social activists upset over rise in power theft cases, demand criminal action against offenders

MADURAI: Upset over the rapid increase in the number of power theft cases reported in the rural segments of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in the district over the past few months, several groups of social activists on Monday demanded stringent criminal action against the offenders.



As per official records, several incidents of power theft were detected at the Tangedco's vigilance wing (Madurai EDC division) in the past three months. In March 2024, as many as 65 cases were assessed and a fine of Rs 9.26 lakh was levied from offenders. In April 2024, 60 cases were assessed and a fine of Rs 12.07 lakh was levied, whereas in May 2024, 73 cases were assessed and a fine of Rs 12.79 lakh was levied. That is, a total of 198 cases were registered and at least Rs 34.14 lakh fined in three months alone.



Speaking to TNIE, social activist NG Mohan said the energy theft and similar violations are carried out by people with good electrical and technical knowledge. "In a majority of the cases, electricians are the primary conspirators, along with certain Tangedco employees. Yet, sadly, the offenders are slapped with mere penalties only. Power theft should be dealt with as a serious crime in order to prevent more such incidents," he added.



According to a local resident, the offenders are well aware of the fine and penalties, but continue to carry out the crime. "Besides, they enjoy the support of local party functionaries. Recently, an assistant engineer was caught in an inebriated condition at his office and was suspended by a top official. Later, the suspension was cancelled by a local court and the official came back to work happily. If such situations prevail, then how can social activists find the will to raise voice against such menace," the resident asked.



When contacted, a top Tangedco official said serious action was being taken against the offenders, and added, "One must note that most of the complainants are social activists, neighbours (of the region where the theft takes place), good samaritans and our vigilance team. However, one should note that the transmission lines and wires are several thousand kilometres long and hence the detection process is difficult."