Tamil Nadu: NHAI enhances safety on Thoppur ghat road with major widening project

DHARMAPURI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken various initiatives in the past two months to rectify the issues on the Thoppur ghat road and make commuting safe for motorists.

The Thoppur ghat road has witnessed various accidents over the past few years making it the most dangerous route in the state. Hence, the NHAI has marked the area as a ‘black spot’.

Therefore, to rectify this issue, the NHAI announced a Rs 775.41 crore project to construct the road in December 2023, and as a preparatory measure, a minor project to fix the alignment of the road and widen it to make it safer for two-wheeler riders was commenced two months ago.

Speaking to TNIE, D Dhamodaran, Dharmapuri regional transport officer said, “The NHAI’s recent initiative for the Thoppur ghat road is focused on improving road safety between Anjaneyar temple and Twin bridge (a 700m stretch) following the accidents in the area where four people died in January. As the road narrows down to form a choke point in this area, it makes it highly risky for vehicles to pass through this area. Hence, we requested a two-wheeler path in the form of a temporary bridge.

However, NHAI after a brief study denied the possibility. So, other safety measures have been enhanced.” Explaining about the recent renovation works, Dhamodaran said, “The alignment of the road has made it one of the most vulnerable places. Hence, the NHAI dug up the previous road and made necessary changes through milling and road expansion, fixing the road gradient problem which has been a major cause of concern.

Through this initiative, heavy vehicles that sway because of high centripetal and centrifugal forces in the hairpin bends have come down drastically. Further, roads have been expanded to provide more space for two-wheelers to safely maneuver in the narrow area leading to the twin bridge.”

Toll Plaza staff told TNIE, “We are committed in improving road safety in infrastructural development. The recent renovation is part of the NHAI efforts to ensure safety while the construction of the elevated highway commences here.”