Two years on, Coimbatore corporation yet to publicise new wards

COIMBATORE: Two years have passed since ward boundaries were redrawn in the city, but the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to install new street boards mentioning the new ward numbers and zone details. The CCMC budget for FY 2023-24 and 2024-25 featured announcements about installation of new street name boards, but they remain on paper till date.

The delimitation exercise was carried out in 2022 ahead of the urban local body elections and all the ward numbers were changed. Two years have passed since the new corporation council was elected, yet people are unaware of new ward numbers and zones. The name boards across the 100 wards in the 5 zones are yet to be changed.

The civic body is yet to replace damaged concrete name boards which were installed decades ago. People and social activists have been urging the civic body to install boards featuring new ward numbers, zone names and contact details of the respective ward officials.

“Many people get to know their ward details only through the street name boards , but the boards in several localities are damaged and have been left unattended by the civic body,” said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We have announced in this year’s budget about installing new street name boards in the city.

Steps will be taken to install them by this year end. A survey of all the roads across the city needs to be completed. Once the preliminary works are over, we shall install new street name boards similar to the ones installed by the GCC in Chennai with street name, ward number, zone name and pin code of the area.”

He also revealed that some councillors have requested to add their name & phone numbers on the street name boards, while some of them have opposed it.

“As councillors may change every five years, it’s not feasible to change the names & numbers on the boards often. We shall take a final call on the matter later” he added.