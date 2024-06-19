16 dead, over 70 hospitalised in TN's Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor

At least 16 people have died and over 70 others were hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Tamil Nadu's Kallaurichi district on Wednesday.

A laboratory test showed the presence of deadly methanol in the arrack samples. According to a government release, officials expressed concern that the death toll may go up.

While a press release from the Director of Information and Public Relations in Chennai on Wednesday night said five people had died and 24 more were hospitalised, official sources in the Kallakurichi district have put the death toll at 16 and the number of those who reported to the government hospital in Kallakurichi with symptoms at 72.

Of these, 32 had been referred to other hospitals like JIPMER in Puducherry and government hospitals in Salem and Villupuram.

The deceased have been identified as G Praveenkumar (26), D Suresh (40), K Sekar (59), S Vadivukkarasi, C Kandhan, P Jagadeesan, R Suresh, M Selvam, and M Arumugam. The names of other victims have not been confirmed yet.

A 49-year-old man, K Kannukutti has been arrested and an analysis of about 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him has disclosed the presence of deadly methanol, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation and the government transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, a statement said.

Nine other police personnel, including those from the prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district, have been placed under suspension.

CM Stalin vowed to crush such crimes with an "iron fist."

In a post on 'X,' Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Those involved in the crime have been arrested and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it, he said.

He assured immediate action against those involved in "such crimes" if people share information. "Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist," the CM added.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed shock over the loss of lives and expressed "serious concern" over "continuing lapses" vis-a-vis illicit liquor.

"Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition, battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals," Governor Ravi said on the Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle.

"Every now and then, tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern," he added.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK lashed out against the ruling DMK over the matter. The leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, quoting local news reports, told reporters that approximately 40 people have been hospitalised after drinking illicit arrack.

"Deaths due to illicit arrack consumption is continuing ever since the DMK regime took over and I have been raising the issue and seeking action in state Assembly as well," Palaniswami said, demanding that the state government take tough action on the issue.

"The precious lives of poor people have been lost in Kallakurichi," the former CM said.

According to the government, more than 20 people who complained of vomiting and stomach pain were admitted on June 19 to Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital and following a probe by police and revenue officials, it is suspected that they could have consumed 'packet arrack.'

Of them, G Praveen Kumar (26), D Suresh (40), K Sekar (59), and two others died. Bodies have been sent for autopsy and the cause of death will be known following the completion of the postmortem.

Requisite medicine and special teams of government doctors from Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Salem have been rushed to Kallakurichi Hospital to assist and supervise treatment.

A senior official from the health department has also been deputed.

Also, as many as 18 people have been referred to Puducherry JIPMER Hospital for specialty treatment, and six others to Salem Government Hospital. As many as 12 ambulances have been stationed at the Kallakurichi government hospital.

CM Stalin rushed senior ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to render all assistance to the affected families.

MS Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed as the new collector and police superintendent for Kallakurichi district.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss demanded that Stalin take responsibility for the deaths. He alleged that the police department and the government is unable to rein in sale of illict arrack.

Ramadoss also urged the government to provide Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased.

BJP state president K Annamalai said on X, "It is heart-wrenching to see the parents cry out of the pain of losing their child & wife losing her husband due to the consumption of illicit liquor. DMK has not learnt their lesson after the 22 hooch deaths last year & their misgovernance has led to 5 more deaths today. There is zero accountability in the DMK Govt & Ministers do not fear consequences for posing with illicit liquor sellers."

(With inputs from ENS, PTI and ANI)