YSRCP MP’s daughter runs over youth in Chennai, let off on bail

CHENNAI: The daughter of a YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Chennai traffic police on Tuesday for allegedly running over a 22-year-old man in Besant Nagar on Monday afternoon. The man, who had gotten married just eight months ago, succumbed to his injuries later on Monday.

The accused Beeda Madhuri (33), daughter of Rajya Sabha MP and former Kavali (Nellore) MLA Beeda Masthan Rao, surrendered before the Adyar traffic investigation wing on Tuesday morning and was let off on bail, a police official said. A case has been registered against her under Section 304(A), which is causing death by negligence.

According to police, the victim S Sathish, a painter residing in Urur Kuppam, was lying on a pavement when the BMW driven by Madhuri, accompanied by a friend Priya, ran over him while reversing on Tiger Varadachari street. Police claimed Sathish was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He sustained severe injuries on his stomach, face and chest and succumbed to them at around 7 pm on Monday at the Royapettah Government Hospital.

Angered at his death, around 50 residents from the area, including the friends and relatives of the deceased, protested outside the Shastri Nagar police station demanding action against the driver at around 11pm on Monday.