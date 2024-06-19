YSRCP MP’s daughter runs over youth in Chennai, let off on bail

CHENNAI: The daughter of a YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Chennai traffic police on Tuesday for allegedly running over a 22-year-old man in Besant Nagar on Monday afternoon. The man, who had gotten married just eight months ago, succumbed to his injuries later on Monday.
The accused Beeda Madhuri (33), daughter of Rajya Sabha MP and former Kavali (Nellore) MLA Beeda Masthan Rao, surrendered before the Adyar traffic investigation wing on Tuesday morning and was let off on bail, a police official said. A case has been registered against her under Section 304(A), which is causing death by negligence.
According to police, the victim S Sathish, a painter residing in Urur Kuppam, was lying on a pavement when the BMW driven by Madhuri, accompanied by a friend Priya, ran over him while reversing on Tiger Varadachari street. Police claimed Sathish was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He sustained severe injuries on his stomach, face and chest and succumbed to them at around 7 pm on Monday at the Royapettah Government Hospital.
Angered at his death, around 50 residents from the area, including the friends and relatives of the deceased, protested outside the Shastri Nagar police station demanding action against the driver at around 11pm on Monday.
Suspect called for ambulance before leaving spot, says police
A senior police official said that, as soon as the incident occurred, locals had gotten into a fight with Madhuri and accused her of driving under the influence of alcohol.
“However, she is the one who called the emergency ambulance service (108) and the police helpline (100) to inform authorities about the situation,” official said. She allegedly left the scene soon after the incident,” officials said.
The official said the videos shot by the locals on their mobile phones did not suggest that she was driving under the influence of alcohol. “She was speaking to the locals coherently and clearly in the video,” the official added. But police would not confirm if her blood alcohol levels were tested.
Police later tracked down the car, which bears a Puducherry registration and is owned by the BMR group founded by the MP, using CCTV footage. Police sources said Madhuri left for Nellore on Monday evening.
After police contacted her, she returned to Chennai on Tuesday, accompanied by advocates, and surrendered.