Chidambaram duo held for forging Annamalai University certificates

PUDUCHERRY: Two men from Chidambaram were arrested on Wednesday for forging Annamalai University certificates. The Killai Police confiscated nearly 100 certificates and the printing equipment the duo used.

The issue came to light when the residents of MMI Nagar in Kovilampoondi near Parangipettai informed the university officials of course certificates dumped inside a garbage bin. The officials of the Annamalai University Examination Wing recovered the certificates, which were determined as fake.

Upon information, the police recovered the forged documents and registered a case following a complaint from Annamalai University registrar in-charge Dr A Prabagaran. A special police team found the receipt for a mobile phone plan among the documents.

Sources involved in the investigation said the number belonged to N Sankar Dikshitar (37) of Chidambaram. Upon inquiry, he confessed to the crime, revealing that he and S Nagappan (50) of Chidambaram together forged the degree certificates. The duo was arrested and booked under three sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sankar had discontinued his undergraduate degree in computer science, while Nagappan completed the same undergraduate programme and he works from home as an employee of a software company in Bengaluru.