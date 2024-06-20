Heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu till June 23

CHENNAI: Several parts of the state will continue to receive heavy rain till January 23 and the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal.

The southwest monsoon will be vigorous over Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore district, where heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for June 22 and 23. Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem and Dharmapuri districts may receive heavy rain.

Chennai will receive light to moderate rain for the next two days, according to the regional meteorological centre here. The city has been witnessing thunderstorms, lighting and heavy showers for the past two days during late evenings and night.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Wednesday, Devala in Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 13cm followed by 11cm at Arcot in Ranipet. Several other weather stations in Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have also received good rains in the range of 6-10 cm.

In Chennai, Tiruvottiyur received 9cm. Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Teynampet, TVK Nagar, Manali received 7cm of rainfall.

Corporation officials said that most parts of the city, including Thiruvottiyur and parts of Manali did not have prolonged waterlogging after the rain on Tuesday night and briefly on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 2,624km of storm water drains, 1,242 km have been taken up for desilting now after completing 755 kilometres. “Only very few low lying areas experienced some amount of waterlogging but even those were drained out before morning. There is only one isolated spot in Perambur that is left and we will complete draining water from there by Wednesday afternoon,” a senior official said.