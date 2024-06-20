PMK & DMK candidates file papers; Anbumani makes cash-for-vote claims

VILLUPURAM: The candidates of DMK and PMK – Anniyur Siva (DMK) and C Anbumani (PMK) – have filed their nomination papers for Vikravandi by-election in the district on Wednesday.

Education Minister K Ponmudy, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and DMK district secretary Gautam Sigamani accompanied Siva when he filed the papers before the returning officer.

Speaking to reporters, Ponmudy expressed his confidence that Siva will win by a margin of one lakh votes. “The people of the state will remember the women centric schemes brought by the DMK government and am sure the women voters of Vikravandi will cast their votes for the rising sun,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss alleged the DMK is contesting every election after distributing money to the voters. “But we depend on the people. Every pattali (working-class person) is our supporter because we have always stood for their rights. It is due to PMK that many Vanniyar MLAs and ministers in the DMK enjoy such privilege.”

He further said no development has been brought to Villupuram district and Vikravandi assembly segment in the last 50 years of DMK and AIADMK rule.

“What have the ministers of the DMK or the AIADMK done to Vikravandi? There is still only one private sugar mill here and no other means of employment for the agrarian sector in the region. We promise the people to bring more development for the assembly segment and south Arcot districts,” Anbumani added.