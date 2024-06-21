DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before Vellore district court in I-T raid case

VELLORE: DMK MP Kathir Anand appeared before the Vellore District Court on Thursday in connection with a cash-for-votes case registered against him in 2019. Vellore JM 1 Magistrate Sathyakumar adjourned the case until July 15. A series of raids carried out by Income Tax officials in 2019 in the homes of the parliamentarian and his associates led to the seizure of nearly Rs 10.5 crore unaccounted money.

The officials had confiscated Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Duraimurugan, father of Kathir Anand. On April 1, 2019, they conducted raids at the homes of the MP’s close associates -- DMK leader Pooncholai Srinivasan and his cousin Damodharan. This operation led to the seizure of Rs 10.48 crore from Damodharan’s cement warehouse. The money was intended for distribution to voters. Additionally, several boxes containing Rs 200 notes and documents detailing polling station information were seized.

Subsequently, the then election accounts officer Siluppan registered a case against Kathir Anand, Pooncholai Srinivasan and Damodaran with the Katpadi Police.