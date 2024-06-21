Modernised traffic booths for cops kept unused in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Modernised traffic booths set up at all the major junctions of Coimbatore city have been left unused for the past three months due to delays in interior and floor works. Equipped with air conditioners, public address and surveillance systems, they aim to offer comfort to cops manning at busy public spaces.

A traffic constable said, "At many places in the city, signals have been replaced with U-turns and roundabouts. Although this reduces travel time, traffic congestion cannot be avoided during peak hours. Even if there are signals, traffic can be regulated only with the presence of a traffic police. At such places, there should be a booth for us. The installation of booths is not yet complete at many places. In some locations, the existing conventional shelters with seating arrangements were also removed and we were forced to work in the opens. During adverse weather conditions, we have to search for temporary shelters."

Officials said three private firms have taken up the work to install the booths. One-third of the outer walls would be given to them for their advertisements and the remaining places will be used for wordings and pictures related to traffic awareness. Initially, it was installed at the Oppanakara Street junction in Town Hall in March 2023 for a trial run. Based on the positive feedback from the police personnel, the city police extended the facility to all places and now it has been installed at 55 locations across the city.

A senior officer said, "Due to the delay in acquiring advertisements, floors, and interior works it is taking more time. We are taking steps to open and bring them into usage as soon as possible."

