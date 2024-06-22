Kodanad case: Interpol aid sought to trace VoIP call

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) which is probing the Kodanad heist cum murder case, has approached Interpol seeking help to get details about a seven-digit phone number through which an unidentified person contacted prime suspects. Sources said the SIT has written to a US-based telecommunication service provider through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol, seeking details of the person who used the number.

A gang of eleven people including the prime suspects C Kanagaraj and KV Sayan allegedly committed the crime in the wee hours of April 24, 2017. Kanagaraj and Sayan received calls through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) five times between April 27 and 28 from the seven-digit number, sources added. This came to light recently during analysis of Sayan’s Call Detail Records (CDR).

Meanwhile, experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat have written to Nilgiris Sessions court seeking facilities in Tiruchy BSNL office to retrieve the call records related to the case from magnetic tapes. Based on a request from CB-CID and the court’s order, the team visited the BSNL office in February 2023 and examined the Call Detail Records (CDRs) and the Magnetic Tapes for two days. They could only retrieve basic information.