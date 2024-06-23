New drinking water scheme to benefit 5 lakh in Tiruchy, Karur

CHENNAI: With the Cauvery river as its source, a new combined drinking water supply scheme will be launched at a cost of Rs 800 crore to benefit nearly 5 lakh people in Manapparai union, Ponnampatti town panchayat, Vayyampatti and Marungapurai in Tiruchy district, and Kulithalai and Thogaimalai areas in Karur district, minister KN Nehru announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Apart from this, a new combined water supply scheme, with the Vaigai as its source, will be launched at a cost of Rs 80 crore, benefiting 29,000 people in Kariyappatti and Mallangkinaru in Virudhunagar district, he added.

The minister also said Tiruchengode, Kollankodu, Sholinghur and Cumbum will get new bus stands at a cost of Rs 45.5 crore and existing bus stands at Hosur, Tiruppur, Kumbakonam and Kancheepuram will be upgraded.

At a cost of Rs 145.8 crore, new commercial complexes will be built at Cuddalore, Tambaram, Dindigul, Karur and Hosur corporations, in Rajapalayam, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam and 28 other municipalities.

In addition, biomining will be taken up to treat legacy waste in landfills at Tiruchy corporation and Tiruvannamalai municipality at a cost of Rs 55.7 crore.

The minister also announced the feasibility of recycling sewage from treatment plants through reverse osmosis will be studied in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Tiruchy corporations.