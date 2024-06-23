Orange alert for the Nilgiris; Chennai receives 336% more rainfall this June

CHENNAI: With eight more days left in June, Chennai city has so far recorded 336% excess rainfall -- 198.1mm of average rainfall as against the normal 45.4mm during the month.

Late-night showers are forecasted for a few more days, a continuation of the trend could make June 2024 the third or second wettest June month in the city’s history. In June 1996, Nungambakkam weather station received the highest rainfall of 697.5mm.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued an orange alert for Nilgiris and the ghat areas in Coimbatore for Sunday as heavy to very heavy rain is forecasted. Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari and ghat areas of Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts will receive heavy rain. The centre said heavy rain will continue till June 25.

While the rains and cloudy weather have kept the temperature under check, a few interior districts may experience above-normal temperatures till June 26. The day temperature could rise 2-3 degree Celsius above normal. Madurai recorded 39.1 degrees on Saturday, 1.6 degrees above normal temperature.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, Puzhal in Tiruvallur received the highest rainfall of 5cm, followed by Chinnakalar and Valparai in Coimbatore, Tambaram in Chengalpattu, Yercaud in Salem and Kalial in Kanniyakumari receiving 3cm each.