Sanitation workers bear brunt of illicit brew calamity aftermath in TN

VILLUPURAM: The aftermath of the tragedy that struck the village of Karunapuram, where scores of men died after consuming illicit liquor, has brought to the foreground a section of workers often overlooked. The conservancy workers of the region were back toiling under the sun on Friday, collecting trash from houses, after arranging and cleaning up at the funeral proceedings of 21 people that took place in a single day on Thursday.

A total of 40 conservation workers from Tirukoyilur, Ulundurpet and Kallakurichi municipalities were deployed for duty on Thursday morning after the tragedy was finally admitted by officials the previous night. Firstly, the team were tasked with cleaning up the bushy area by the Gomuki river where the cremation of 21 victims was scheduled to take place. Later they had to clean up the entirety of Karunapuram’s streets, filled with garlands and mounds of waste from the numerous funeral processions.

“Never in my life have we face something as terrible. Cleaning up after an incident of this scale is more painful than the work itself. As we engage in our duties, the laments from the victims’ houses are unbearable,” said S Mummoorthy (39), a sanitation worker posted at ward 9 a day after the corpses were laid to rest.

It is to be noted the task ahead of these workers were monumental, as they were not only responsible for sanitation and hygiene, but also the dignified disposal of the bodies.