Tasmac on alert to curb bulk sales

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has instructed shop supervisors to monitor and prevent illegal liquor sales.

Coimbatore Tasmac North district Manager M Vanilakshmi Jagathambal said that they conducted a meeting with shop supervisors on Friday and they were instructed to ensure sales only in the permitted hours. "The shop supervisors have been asked to check for any illegal liquor or hooch sales in their locality. They have been instructed to keep the sale and the running time of the bars attached to the shops within the prescribed working hours from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Besides, the superiors of the Tasmac outlets demanded the corporation strictly prevent bulk purchases and maintain proper sales audits by installing a CCTV monitoring system at every shop. They insist that even though there are restrictions for bulk sales, it cannot be avoided on some occasions due to political and official interference and it should be strictly controlled and monitored administratively.

According to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Possession of Personal Consumption) Rules, an individual can purchase 4.5 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Spirits and Imported Foreign Liquor, 7.8 litres of beer and 9 litres of wine.

"There is a possibility of adulteration in liquor in illegal sales. It is possible mostly in bulk purchases from the Tasmac outlets. We hear some shops in the Coimbatore district frequently face pressure to sell liquor in bulk quantities when some exert influence. Supervisors are forced to allow bulk purchases. Though it will be profitable to the corporation, it may lead to issues when the liquor goes on illegal sale (outside shop sale). Hence the officials should monitor and prevent such bulk purchases strictly. They should strictly monitor an individual's purchase limit," said a supervisor in Coimbatore.