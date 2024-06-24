Tiruchy Railway aims at zero wastage of water, sets up sewage treatment plant in Ponmalai

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Railway Division recently established a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant (STP) in Ponmalai, marking a significant step towards water conservation. Built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, the plant has a capacity to treat five lakh litres of wastewater per day.

Senior railway officials said that the plant, now fully operational, processes wastewater from about 400 staff quarters in Ponmalai. The initiative is widely seen as a proactive measure by the railway to prevent water wastage. The treated water is repurposed for gardening. Officials said there are plans to establish similar facilities at more locations under the division.

“We treat wastewater from toilets and kitchens of the staff quarters and the Rest House. While Tiruchy doesn’t currently face water shortage, it’s crucial to plan for future needs. The railway is dedicated to eco-friendly initiatives, and we are looking into establishing similar facilities in other areas within the division to manage waste from our quarters and offices,” said an official.

Tiruchy Railway Division has already implemented several water conservation measures, including the installation of 47 groundwater recharging wells. These wells, some as deep as 200 feet and as wide as 5.6 metres, are located throughout the division, including three at the Tiruchy Railway Junction, seven in Kallukuzhi, one in Kajamalai, and 36 across a 200-acre area in Ponmalai.

Established between 2018 and 2019, these wells play a crucial role in maintaining groundwater levels, a senior official said. Residents have praised the railway’s water conservation efforts.

“The term STP became familiar when the city corporation began underground drainage works and announced a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant in Panjappur. However, their project, started in 2019, is still incomplete. Local bodies could learn from the railway’s efficient execution and timely completion of such projects,” said A Rajashekar, a resident of Ponmalai.