Amaravathi Dam opened to irrigate old ayacut area

TIRUPPUR: Water from Amaravathi Dam in Udumalai of Tiruppur district was opened for irrigation of the old ayacut area on Monday. The Tamil Nadu government ordered the release following the demand from farmers.

Fifty cubic foot per second (cusecs) of water was released from the dam at first. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that it will be raised gradually to 300 cusecs.

Tiruppur and Karur districts have 54,637 acres of agricultural land dependent on Amaravathi Dam. Also, there are many joint drinking water schemes using the Amaravathi River and its main canal.

"Water was opened to eight old ayacut canals dependent on the Amaravathi River on Monday. A total of 135 days of water will be provided at certain intervals. Water will be opened for seven days and then closed for seven days. Through this, 7520 acres of agricultural land will get water for irrigation," WRD officials said.

Meanwhile, the water inflow into the dam was 289 cusecs on Monday evening. The water level was 52.3 feet against its full level of 90 ft.