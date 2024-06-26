Cars, trucks crowd Avinashi Road subway

COIMBATORE: The underpass below the old Avinashi Road flyover is witnessing frequent traffic congestion due to cars and trucks using that route only meant for autorickshaws and two-wheelers. Irked by this motorists and social activists have urged the concerned department officials to take necessary action to address the issue.

Sources said though four-wheelers were prohibited from entering the underpass for several years, due to a rise in the number of vehicles and traffic flow on the flyover, officials began allowing four-wheelers to enter the underpass.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE that as a railway track passes in between the flyover and the road below it, the highway officials had installed two height barriers, one towards the Marakkadai junction and the other towards the Uppilipalayam signal to prevent vehicles from dashing into the railway bridge. However, as they failed to install another one near Brooke Bond Road many load trucks, and outstation vehicles, especially tourist vans enter the underpass. Officials need to install a height barrier to prohibit entry of such vehicles.”

Few motorists and activists pointed out that vehicles line up in long queues during peak hours due to cars and mini trucks choking the road.

Vivan added, “Vehicles coming from Avinashi Road stop midway, wait and take a right turn towards Brooke Bond Road instead of going to the roundabout, take a U-turn and then a left turn to reach the Brooke Bond Road. Similarly, vehicles proceeding towards the Avinashi Road from Brooke Bond take the underpass to avoid the roundabout. Now with the current situation, it is creating chaos.”

Highways Department (Road Safety), divisional engineer, G Manuneethi told TNIE, “So far, police officials have not brought this issue to our notice. I shall inspect the underpass directly and conduct a study along with the officials regarding the problem. The issue will be sorted soon by making necessary arrangements.” Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi told TNIE, “So far, the police officials have never brought this issue to our attention. I shall inspect the underpass directly and conduct a study along with the officials regarding the problem. The issue will be sorted soon by making necessary arrangements.”