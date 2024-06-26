Centre seeks report from TN govt over claims of married women denied work at Foxconn plant

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of Tamil Nadu government over media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India’s factory that makes Apple iPhones.

The Labour Ministry said on Wednesday that Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, clearly stipulates that no discrimination should be made while recruiting men and women workers.

As the Tamil Nadu government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from the state government.

At the same time, the office of the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish a factual report to the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment.