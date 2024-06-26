No discrimination in my court: Justice Jayachandran

CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court on Tuesday said that he would not discriminate anyone on the basis of caste, creed, religion or what they wear on their body. “The present court (of himself) is impartial, will not discriminate against anybody on the basis of caste, creed or religion, or on what is worn on their body,” he said.

The comments came in the context of a petitioner facing charges under the Tamil Nadu Protections of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act suddenly seeking to withdraw the petition praying for quashing of the FIR registered for cheating Rs 35 crore.

Looking annoyed over suppression of facts, including the previous orders, by the petitioner, the judge said that certain judges show bias in passing favourable orders depending upon the advocates giving protection to unscrupulous persons.

He also blamed certain advocates of engaging particular counsels for getting favourable orders.

Referring to a recent resolution passed against him by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association, the judge took exception to bar associations passing such resolutions.