Remains of stone axe unearthed in TN's Uthangarai

KRISHNAGIRI: The remains of a stone axe, believed to belong to 2000 BCE, have been found in the Chennanoor archeological excavation site near Uthangarai. Minister of Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Monday shared the images of tool on social media and stated that neolithic tool is 6 cm length and 4 cm width, It was found 53 cm deep in the site.

On June 18, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated archeological excavation at eight places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennanoor.

An official from the archeological department told TNIE, “The excavation is being conducted in 20 acres area in Chennanoor Kuttai village in Kunnathur panchayat near Uthangarai. Sangam age bricks dated around 500 BCE were found in Chennanoor a few years ago. Now, remains of a polished stone axe, believed to date back to 2000 BCE, part of red slipware has been found.”

The excavation will continue till May 2025.