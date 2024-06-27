115 Chennai temples to be revamped at Rs 50 crore

CHENNAI: A total of 115 temples in Chennai and nearby areas will be renovated at a total cost of Rs 50 crore, said Minister for HR & CE P K Sekarbabu, while responding to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in the Assembly on Wednesday.

To preserve the documents of the temples, steps will be taken to scan and digitalise one crore pages will be carried out, the minister said.

Ensuring the single-time pooja services in 17,000 temples of the state, the fund for the temples will be increased to Rs 2.50 lakh from the existing Rs 2 lakh. Further, 1,000 more temples will join the scheme, with priests receiving monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. In support of temple priests’ families, educational aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to 500 children.

Other announcements made by the minister included constructing a golden car for Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhar Temple in Ukkadam, Coimbatore (Rs 6.50 crore) and another for Arulmigu Ilanchikumarar Temple in Ilanji, Tenkasi district (Rs 2.50 crore). Silver cars will also be built for various temples across districts such as Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Tenkasi, with funds allocated accordingly.

The number of pilgrims for Rameshwaram-Kashi trip will be increased to 420 for this year, and Rs 1.02 crore has been allocated as government grant for the pilgrimage.

Similarly, a total of 1,000 devotees will be taken to Arupadai Veedu Murugan temples, (Six abodes of Lord Murugan) for this year at the cost of Rs 1.58 crore.

To ensure the livelihood of musicians, who are serving in various temples in the state, their assistance will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month and 100 new musicians will be appointed in 50 more temples.

To improve visitor facilities, master plans and development works have been scheduled for Palani Murugan Temple (for Rs 108.90 crore), and Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Marudhamalai (for Rs 18.20 crore).

Furthermore, master plans will be prepared and development works will be carried out at few more temples at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Rajagopurams will be constructed for 19 temples, with new cars planned for 23 others.