Puducherry education department orders closure of 33 more unrecognized schools

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Department of School Education has ordered the closure of 33 more unrecognized private schools on June 25, while cautioning parents against admitting their children to such institutions.

This decision follows an earlier directive on December 15, 2023, which also ordered the closure of 33 unauthorized schools operating within the Union Territory.

P. Priyatarshny, Director of the Department of School Education, emphasized that these schools have been functioning without proper authorization from the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry.

In total, 66 schools have now been ordered to shut down due to their illegal operations. Running a school without recognition violates the "Puducherry School Education Act, 1987" and the "Pondicherry School Education Rules, 1996," she said.