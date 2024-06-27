Puducherry education department orders closure of 33 more unrecognized schools

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Department of School Education has ordered the closure of 33 more unrecognized private schools on June 25, while cautioning parents against admitting their children to such institutions.
This decision follows an earlier directive on December 15, 2023, which also ordered the closure of 33 unauthorized schools operating within the Union Territory.
P. Priyatarshny, Director of the Department of School Education, emphasized that these schools have been functioning without proper authorization from the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry.
In total, 66 schools have now been ordered to shut down due to their illegal operations. Running a school without recognition violates the "Puducherry School Education Act, 1987" and the "Pondicherry School Education Rules, 1996," she said.
Under Section 18(5) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, individuals running schools without obtaining a recognition certificate are subject to a penalty. The responsible parties face a fine of one lakh rupees, with an additional penalty of up to ten thousand rupees for each day the school continues to operate in violation of the rules.
The Department has strongly advised parents to ensure their children are admitted to schools that are properly accredited by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, to avoid potential issues and ensure compliance with local education regulations.
Should parents choose to ignore this advice, the school management or the parents themselves will be held fully accountable for any future lapses or discrepancies, she said.