Tamil name board order breached; paltry fine blamed

COIMBATORE: The state government's order to use Tamil versions too in the name boards of establishments, shops and government departments is not followed seriously in the Coimbatore district. The violation of the order is blamed on the paltry Rs 100 penalty imposed on those who violate the order even though the mandated fine is Rs 2,000.

Inadequate inspection by the labour department is also blamed for the poor compliance.

English name boards are mostly spotted as we glance at several shops, hotels, saloons, car showrooms, gyms, and private firms in several places in the city and outskirts.

As per Government Order (GO) 1541 of the Labour and Employment Department, the name board of every establishment shall be in Tamil and wherever other languages are also used, the English version shall be in the second place followed by the versions in other languages.

Further, the GO says that whenever other languages are also used, the space for Tamil, English and other languages in the name board shall be in the ratio 5:3:2 and the Tamil letters in the name board shall be in the reform script.

In practice, several establishments in primary places in the city and outskirts do not follow this GO and mention their names only in English and Hindi versions. Even the Coimbatore municipal corporation doesn't follow the order. It has mentioned only the English version for the Kumaraswamy Lake on its arch at Gandhi Park. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has used only English in the arch before the Botanical Garden.

An officer from the Tamil Development Department in the district told TNIE that they are verbally instructing establishments and government departments to ensure the use of the Tamil board even though it has no power to carry out inspections.

"Commercial establishments are ready to pay the Rs 100 fine imposed by the labour department officers for putting up only the English board. Establishment owners are reluctant to use the name in Tamil considering the higher expenses compared to the version only in English. A typical name board mentioning Tamil too will cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on its size. Many don't change the board after paying the small penalty. This issue is across the state," she said.