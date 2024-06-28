10 handloom clusters will be set up in TN: Minister R Gandhi

CHENNAI: To help 2,000 handloom weavers in the state, a total of 10 new handloom clusters will be established in the state under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) at a cost of Rs 20 crore, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Thursday while replying to the debate on the demands for grants for his department in the Assembly.

To address inflation, the dearness allowance for members of the Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society will be increased by 10%. In addition, 3,000 handloom weavers will receive new looms and accessories, worth Rs 3 crore, to incorporate modern technologies and reduce their workload, he said.

To further enhance weaving skills, an exposure visit will be organised for weavers to learn new technologies from their counterparts in other states. The initiative will cost Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, skill development training will be provided to 500 employees of primary handloom weavers’ societies, also at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Tribal weavers in Nilgiris and Dindigul will receive embroidery and cloth printing training from the National Institute of Design, costing Rs 50 lakh. Efforts will be made to secure GI tags for famous handloom varieties such as Chinnalapatti artificial silk sarees, Koorainadu sarees, Nagercoil dhotis, Woraiyur sarees, and Kutiyattam lungies to enhance marketability, the minister said.

To boost the sales of Co-optex products, a new showroom will be opened in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.