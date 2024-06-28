TN assembly passes resolution urging immediate assent to NEET exemption bill

“The NEET examination system, which severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in its government medical colleges, should be abolished,” the resolution said.

The resolution also said that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously urges that the union government should immediately provide its assent to the NEET exemption bill which was unanimously passed by this legislative Assembly, to exempt Tamil Nadu from this examination and to provide medical admissions based on the class 12th standard marks obtained by students.

The resolution further urged the GOI to make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act so that the NEET system is scrapped at the national level considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examinations.