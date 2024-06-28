TN assembly passes resolution urging immediate assent to NEET exemption bill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a government resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Government of India to immediately accord assent to the NEET Exemption Bill, which has been pending with the President’s office since 2022. While all other parties, including the PMK, which is an ally of the BJP supported the resolution, BJP MLAs opposed it and staged a walkout.
Moving the resolution, the CM explained the need for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET and recalled the recent irregularities in the conduct of the examination.
“The NEET examination system, which severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in its government medical colleges, should be abolished,” the resolution said.
The resolution also said that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously urges that the union government should immediately provide its assent to the NEET exemption bill which was unanimously passed by this legislative Assembly, to exempt Tamil Nadu from this examination and to provide medical admissions based on the class 12th standard marks obtained by students.
The resolution further urged the GOI to make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act so that the NEET system is scrapped at the national level considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examinations.