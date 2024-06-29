Bill to strengthen TN Prohibition Act on June 29; Stalin says punishment for drug offences too weak

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday told the Assembly that the government will introduce a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act on Saturday to make punishments for offences under the Act more stringent.

Speaking at the discussion on the demands for grants for Home and Excise department, PMK floor leader GK Mani urged the state government to take stringent action against the drug menace, including spurious liquor, in the backdrop of the recent hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi that took more than 60 lives.

Responding to his concerns, CM Stalin agreed that the current punishments for manufacturing and selling of life-threatening illegal drugs are inadequate. He said that an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act will be introduced to impose stricter punishments.

Under Rule 110 of the Assembly, Stalin also announced that 6,746 housing units of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) across various districts, including Chennai, will undergo renovation. Additionally, houses will be constructed at new project sites at a cost of Rs 1,146 crore.

He said that while the board maintained 1,93,891 housing units, 28,643 of them were in a dilapidated state. “All these would be reconstructed within the next three years, “ he assured. In the first phase of renovations, 6,746 housing units will be targeted.

MMK MLA MH Jawahirullah expressed concern over the hurried implementation of three new criminal laws. Acknowledging his concern, Stalin recalled that it was the DMK which opposed the new laws when they were passed in the Parliament.

He pointed out that he wrote a letter to the Union home minister urging him to defer their implementation.

Stalin said considering that the laws came into effect from July 1, the state government was providing training to the personnel attached with the police department and judiciary.