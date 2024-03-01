‘Expose BJP’s betrayal, but don’t land in controversy’

CHENNAI: With the DMK gearing up for more than 150 public meetings across the state from March 2 to 4, orators at party headquarters have received comprehensive instructions on how to address the gatherings. The meetings are being organised to celebrate CM MK Stalin’s 71st birthday and highlight new announcements in the state budget.

Given the timing of the public meetings before the parliamentary election, an online meeting was convened on Thursday to offer instructions. While insisting on what should be highlighted, the orators were also asked not to land in controversy over unnecessary remarks that would hurt the sentiments of the public in any way, keeping in mind the influence of social media.

Headquarters orators who participated in the meeting said they were instructed to give equal importance to highlighting the achievements of DMK government and exposing the union government on corruption and other issues. They were specifically asked to speak about the non-cooperative nature of Governor RN Ravi and its negative impact on Tamil Nadu’s development.