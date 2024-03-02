Thirumavalavan, Stalin to meet on Saturday; Congress says all is well

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, will be taking part in seat-sharing talks with the DMK on Saturday. VCK leader D Ravikumar said the DMK’s seat-sharing panel had extended an invitation to VCK for discussion on Saturday.

In 2019 LS polls, VCK was allocated two Lok Sabha seats — Chidambaram and Villupuram. While VCK contested on its symbol in Chidambaram, its candidate contested in Villupuram on DMK’s symbol. This time, VCK has declared its intention to contest on its own symbol and sought three LS seats, including one in the general category.

Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai clarified that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to Tamil Nadu is solely to meet TNCC leaders and functionaries.

He said talks with the DMK are progressing smoothly. MDMK sources also said the poll pact with the DMK will be finalised in a couple of days.