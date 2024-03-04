TN poster war: BJP, AIADMK cadres spar on social media

PUDUCHERRY: The war of words between cadres of the AIADMK and the BJP on social media, which has been continuing ever since the Dravidian major broke its ties with the saffron party, reached a new high late on Saturday. A poster by an erstwhile BJP functionary in Lawspet triggered another poster from an AIADMK person all over Puducherry, taking the cadre clash on social media to a new level.

On Saturday morning, residents of Lawspet woke up to a poster in their area put up by a former BJP functionary. The poster, which had images of former CMs of Tamil Nadu MGR and J Jayalalithaa, mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent praise at Palladam for the AIADMK founder. The poster, which also had images of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and BJP leaders, sought support for the saffron party in the general election.

In quick retaliation, a state-level AIADMK functionary put up posters across Puducherry featuring Modi and Rangasamy and prime minister’s recent praise. It stated that BJP cadre had become ready to vote for AIADMK led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in all 40 constituencies across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

After this tit-for-tat move, the cadre stepped up the clash on social media, as another ‘poster’ with a photoshopped image of probable BJP candidate A Namassivayam wearing an MGR-style cap went viral. Though the post was quickly taken down, the verbal duel between cadres of the two parties reached a peak.