Arasadikadu villagers in TN stage seven-hour protest demanding proper road

PERAMBALUR: A section of residents of Arasadikadu village in Poolambadi panchayat in the district who have been suffering from lack of proper roads for over 30 years staged a road blockade that lasted 7 hours in the village on Monday.

They were condemning the actions of a resident who refuses to give up his patta for laying new road and blocked his land rendering the route unusable for vehicles and forcing the villagers including students to walk by foot. Over 170 families reside in the village and they mostly rely on agriculture and cattle rearing for livelihood.

They have to travel to Poolambadi which is 7 kilometres away from their village for most of their needs. However, there is no proper road facility to reach Poolambadi forcing people to go through their fields making it is very difficult to transport agricultural products and their produce through the village, said residents.