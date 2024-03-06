Teachers held for sexually assaulting 5-yr-old at school in TN's Chengalpattu dt

CHENNAI: Two teachers of a private school near Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district were arrested on Monday under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old student in one of the empty classrooms at the school on February 28. The two was arrested on Monday and were remanded after an inquiry.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Kayesh Kumar (40) of Guduvanchery and Rasiyya (29) of Tirunelveli. While Kayesh was working in the school as a music teacher, Rasiyya was working as the physical education trainer. The girl was an LKG student at the school. The police said on February 28 the two had taken the girl to one of the empty classrooms and sexually assaulted her.

“After coming home, the girl was looking tense and upset. When her parents asked if there was any problem at school, the girl told them about the incident. The parents then lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under the Pocso Act and booked both the teachers,” police said.

After the case was registered, statements from both the teachers were taken, the police said. On questioning them, the police found that the girl’s allegation was correct. After an inquiry, both Kayesh and Rasiyya were arrested on Monday.