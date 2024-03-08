Koodapatti tops in bird count in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : Koodapatti, near Anaikatti, remains a hotspot for birding as the highest number of bird species were recorded by the volunteers and the staff of the Coimbatore forest division during the two-day synchronised bird estimate conducted at 25 different terrestrial areas across the district on March 3 and 4.

Out of a total 225 bird species found in the two-day census, 105 bird species were recorded only in Koodapatti.

According to Divisional Forest Officer N Jayaraj “Birds like the Red Spurfowl, Asian Emerald Dove, Grey-fronted Green-Pigeon,Yellow-footed Green-Pigeon and Green Imperial-Pigeon are the important findings.”

While 95 bird species were recorded in Perumalkovilpathi, 87 were spotted in Koothamandi and Gandavayal, 84 in Chinnampathi and Puthupathi and 81 in Mulli-Baralikkadu.