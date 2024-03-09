CM Stalin flags off four mobile command vehicles for Tamil Nadu police

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated four Mobile Command and Control Centre (MCCC) vehicles at an event at the Secretariat on Friday. These vehicles are equipped with drones and CCTV cameras that are required to stream video feed to the Integrated Command-and-Control Centre at Greater Chennai Police Headquarters.

MCCC Vehicles will be strategically positioned across the city during public meetings, protests, agitation and during other situations that demand the enforcement of law and order measures. Drones installed in the MCCC units will have night vision-integrated cameras and PA systems.

These vehicles were launched as part of the first phase of the Mega City Policing project envisaged under the Modernisation of State Police Forces (MPF) scheme at a cost of Rs 93.5 crore.