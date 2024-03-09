CM Stalin launches cancer vaccine for women at Villupuram government hospital

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated a host of completed works for various departments, presented the Kalaignar Ezhuthukol award and handed out orders sanctioning residential quarters for Tamil scholars under the Kanavu Illam scheme, on Friday. In a first for the state, Stalin also launched the Adyar Cancer Institute’s Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine scheme in Villupuram Government Hospital; the first dose of the cervical cancer vaccine is set to be administered to 2,000 girl children aged between 9-14.

CM Stalin presented the Kalaignar Ezhuthukol award for 2022 to veteran journalist VN Sami; the award consists of a Rs 5 lakh cash prize and a citation. He then presented orders sanctioning residential quarters (TNHB) to 10 Tamil scholars under the Kanavu Illam scheme for the years 2021-22. 2022-23, 2023-24.