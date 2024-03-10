Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates housing projects worth Rs 281 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated housing projects worth a total of Rs 281 crore. The projects include 1,520 houses of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) settlements built at a cost of Rs 172 crore and Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) projects worth Rs 108 crore.

The newly inaugurated TNUH DB settlements include 480 reconstructed houses at Periyar Nagar in Chennai and newly constructed houses in Madurai, Theni, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts. All these houses are built on 400 sqft with all amenities.

Even since the DMK government assumed office, a total of 27,260 houses at 88 TNUHDB settlements have been built at a cost of Rs 3,046.32 crore, a release said. On Friday, Stalin inaugurated 17 projects completed by the HR & CE Department across 15 temples. He also laid the foundation stone for 20 new projects at 14 temples, amounting to a total cost of Rs 131.15 crore.

The completed projects include facilities at temples such as Arulmigu Kallalagar Thirukovil in Azhagarkoil, Madurai, Arulmigu Subramaniayaswami Thirukoil in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, Arulmigu Mariyamman Koil in Irukkankudi, Virudhunagar district, and others located in Villupuram, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

Foundation stone for 20 facilities were laid at 14 temples, including Arulmigu Devi Karumariyamman temple in Thiruverkadu, Tiruvallur district, and Arulmigu Mariamman Thirukoil in Samayapuram, Tiruchy among others.