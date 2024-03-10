Use tech to transform sector, graduates of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University urged

COIMBATORE: Graduates should bring out transformation in the agricultural sector using technology, said Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, at the 43rd Convocation held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Saturday.
Manoj Ahuja, who delivered the convocation address, said that there are a lot of opportunities for Agriculture graduates in the areas of farming, research, business, etc.
He said that India is the second largest producer of a large number of agricultural commodities including dairy and fisheries, but unlike other developed countries, 50% of the population depend on agriculture. Graduates should comprehend the challenges in the agricultural industry and ought to contemplate their actions and the manner in which they can apply their knowledge to the realm of agriculture.
“Like MS Swaminathan, graduates should bring out transformation in the agricultural sector for the coming two decades using technology and, this transformation should address problems such as water scarcity, soil health etc and fulfil the requirements of agriculture,” Ahuja said.
Agriculture start-ups and cooperative companies are playing a crucial role in reducing the losses incurred by farmers in their production and graduates can start-ups, he added.
He urged agriculture students to visit the villages and learn agricultural practices practically with the support of farmers and it would help to know the agriculture in the field. “Ten years ago only Rs 25,000 core was allocated to agriculture in the budget. Now, it has increased five times. Rs 1.25 lakh crore is allocated to the agriculture department. It indicates the importance of the agricultural sector and farmers’ welfare,” he said.
Noting that government schemes are implemented transparently through digital technology, Ahuja said that under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, as of date, Rs 3 lakh crore has been transferred to 11 crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers contributed Rs 30,000 crore, but claim settlement is about Rs 15,0000 crore, the Secretary revealed.
He also said e-marketing is helping farmers to sell their products to the consumers directly and get good profit.
“To fulfil the fuel requirements, efforts are underway to raise ethanol consumption from 12% to 15%. Ethanol is derived from sources like sugarcane, corn, and others. Farmers have the option to concentrate on production in these specific areas as well,” he said.
In all 3,720 graduates received degree certificates at the function. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi presented degree certificates to 1,589 graduates.
TNAU Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi, Registrar R Thamizh Vendan and others were present.