Use tech to transform sector, graduates of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University urged

COIMBATORE: Graduates should bring out transformation in the agricultural sector using technology, said Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, at the 43rd Convocation held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Saturday.

Manoj Ahuja, who delivered the convocation address, said that there are a lot of opportunities for Agriculture graduates in the areas of farming, research, business, etc.

He said that India is the second largest producer of a large number of agricultural commodities including dairy and fisheries, but unlike other developed countries, 50% of the population depend on agriculture. Graduates should comprehend the challenges in the agricultural industry and ought to contemplate their actions and the manner in which they can apply their knowledge to the realm of agriculture.

“Like MS Swaminathan, graduates should bring out transformation in the agricultural sector for the coming two decades using technology and, this transformation should address problems such as water scarcity, soil health etc and fulfil the requirements of agriculture,” Ahuja said.

Agriculture start-ups and cooperative companies are playing a crucial role in reducing the losses incurred by farmers in their production and graduates can start-ups, he added.