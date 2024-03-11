Cluster approach to develop tribal regions in TN

CHENNAI: The tribal welfare directorate under its new project, Ainthinai, will adopt a cluster-wise approach where tribal regions will be provided customised development programmes catering to the needs and strengths of each cluster. To implement the project with professional help, the directorate has partnered with six government institutions that have specialised knowledge in different areas.

The institutions are Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, Indian Institute of Millets Research and Annamalai University.

“The institutions will study a particular tribal region and provide suggestions to improve the livelihood in the region. The scheme aims to create sustainable livelihood development, bring reforms in agricultural practices, formation of societies to create unity and foster the growth of micro-enterprises to eliminate intermediaries. The total project cost will be `16 crore,” said Annadurai, tribal welfare director.

One of the major initiatives will be the formation of 12 societies that will handle Rs 25 lakh worth of agriculture machinery banks in each tribal belt. The Coimbatore regional station of CIAE will provide technical guidance and inputs for the selection of machinery and equipment. Indian Council of Agricultural Research would also provide capacity building to farmers to ensure the effective use and maintenance of machinery.