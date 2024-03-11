Five years on, women users see red as trash engulfs Tiruchy's first Pink Toilet

TIRUCHY: The corporation’s first Pink Toilet -- a women's sanitation complex including a health centre and a water dispensing kiosk -- opened near Chathiram bus stand in 2019 is reduced to an ordinary lavatory as trash cans and waste material now occupy the other two rooms of the unit.

While the toilets at the complex constructed at a total cost of about Rs 40 lakh continue to be maintained, the room housing the water ATM is now used by the corporation’s sanitation workers for storing trash cans and the like. Similarly, the health centre, which was meant to offer emergency medical care to commuters and others, remains closed, with sanitation workers using it to store garbage.

According to commuter Valarmathi S, who visited the toilet complex on Sunday, said, "The rooms [at the complex] should be used for some other purpose if it [corporation] is unable to keep the water ATM and the health centre operational. I thought I could fill up my water bottle when I saw the water ATM kiosk.