Manjolai tea estate management holds talks with unions on winding up ops

TIRUNELVELI: The management of the Manjolai tea estate here on Saturday conducted talks with the labour unions over winding up their business from the hills as the lease period of the company is set to end in a few years.

According to sources, hundreds of labourers are employed in the tea estate, owned by the private company, in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Naalumukku and Oothu regions of Manjolai hills, and a majority of them reside in the hilly hamlets.

"The company's 99-year lease period will end in 2028. However, it has started the process of winding up its business from Manjolai. The management stated that it will relieve the labourers who wish to opt for voluntary retirement, and transfer those who wish to continue working to their Valparai-based tea estate," sources added.