Over 9.7K Tamils who returned from Lanka to get back land papers

CHENNAI: As many as 9,742 Tamils who have returned from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu as per the 1964 Sirimavo-Shastri Pact, will be getting back their land documents pledged for getting housing loans a few decades ago. Chief Minister MK Stalin commenced the process of returning these documents on March 8 and three persons received their land documents in person from him at the secretariat.

“As per the Sirimavo-Shastri agreement, around five lakh Tamils who were working in plantations in Sri Lanka returned to Tamil Nadu during between 1966 and 1984. The then CM, M Karunanidhi, implemented various schemes to rehabilitate them and Rs 5,000 was given per family for engaging in small trade. Besides, housing loans ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 were given to each family and to avail this loan, they pledged their land documents to the government,” an official release said.

Since they could not repay the loans, the government came forward to waive the residue of housing and commercial loans availed of between April 1, 1974, and 1999. Meanwhile, the Tamils who have returned to the state as per the 1964 agreement have been requesting the government to return their land documents. As per the instructions from the CM, now, the process for returning their documents has begun. With these documents, they can change patta, avail loans, become members of REPCO Bank and avail themselves benefits from other schemes.