Assembly live telecast: Tamil Nadu government studying policies of other states

CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras High Court that it would take a policy decision on live-telecasting the proceedings of the state Assembly after studying the procedures followed in other states.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday when the petitions filed by late founder of DMDK Vijaykant and former minister SP Velumani seeking live telecast of entire proceedings came up for hearing.

The AG stated the government has written to other states requesting information on the procedures followed in telecasting the proceedings and seven states have responded so far.

The bench noted that the petitioners’ charge was that speeches of the Opposition leaders were not properly telecast and suggested the telecast can be done five minutes late and by that time expunging of objectionable comments can be removed, if there were difficulties in airing live the proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter to April 16.