‘Ensure transparency in Innuyir Kappom scheme’

TIRUPPUR: Owners of several private hospitals lodged a complaint with the district collector and the joint director of medical service alleging 108 ambulance drivers were taking patients to one particular private hospital under Innuyir Kappom Thittam (IKT) in Tiruppur city.

The district medical services department has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Speaking to media persons, former Indian Medical Association (IMA)- Tiruppur president Dr Senthil Kumaran said under IKT, which was launched by the government last year, ambulance drivers of 108 service can take the injured to the nearest hospital. The treatment cost will be borne by the government.

But for the past 45 days, drivers of 108 ambulance service have been transferring patient to a particular private hospital in Tiruppur. Even patients from faraway places like Palladam are taken to the hospital by travelling more than 20 kilometres. We suspect around 60 to 70 patients have been taken to this hospital in the past one week. There is no transparency in the scheme”

Social activist A Saravanan said, “On February 29, I filed a complaint about the issue, but no action was taken. A good Samaritan who helps the patients is given incentive of Rs 5,000 under the scheme. The Identity of the person is not disclosed but the hospital and 108 ambulance drivers have misused this provision and nominated a particular person to receive the incentive. That person has received incentive for more than 30 times. We need a clear-cut probe in the issue. “

Finding seriousness in the issue, the district medical services department has ordered a probe on the matter. Speaking to TNIE, joint director of medical service Dr Kanagarani said, “The owners of hospitals claimed that for the past 45 days around 2,000 cases were diverted to one particular hospital. They mentioned oral orders were given to 108 drivers. But we are unable to confirm who gave the orders. We have initiated inquiry on the issue. Action will be taken based on the outcome.”