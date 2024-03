CHENNAI: Four college students riding footboard were crushed to death when the bus on which they were travelling brushed against a container lorry parked on the roadside on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway near Sirunagalur village of Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Police said the driver, who realised late that the bus may crash against the stationary truck, tried to veer off the vehicle but the students who were travelling on the rear entrance footboard got crushed between the lorry and the bus and died in the impact.

Four others were also injured but police said they were out of danger. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on. Police said a case has been booked against the drivers of the vehicles and the bus conductor, but the conductor has gone underground.

According to the Melmaruvathur police, the deceased were identified as M Dhanush (18) of Mogalvadi, M Kamalesh (19) of Ramapuram,

S Monish (18) of Sothupakkam, and G Ravichandran (19). They were all students of a private college in Madurantakam. A police officer said, “Around 8.45am, several people, including college students, boarded a private bus heading to Madurantakam from Melmaruvathur.

Some of the students, including the four deceased, were standing on the footboard. As the bus was travelling along the Tiruchy-Chennai Highway near Sirunagalur village, the driver tried to swerve to his right to avoid ramming into a container lorry that was parked on the roadside.