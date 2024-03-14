First-of-its-kind science park to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A first-of-its-kind science park will be built for Rs 4 crore at Kottaipatti village in Virudhunagar district. The foundation stone for the park, which will be spread over three acres, was laid recently.

According to sources, the science park is set to become a landmark of the district and an intellectual tourism site built under the Namakku Naame scheme.

“Since the science park is to be established at a site adjacent to the new museum, also under construction, visitors can seamlessly move between the two sites and can stay engaged during a day-long visit,” official sources said.

The science park building will have an open-roof structure, with many smaller exhibits showcasing scientific developments and explorations, covering topics such as the lunar exploration, Arctic mission and climate change, rock extractions and biomimicry.

"There will also be outdoor installations across eight thematic areas, including the evolution of dinosaurs along with the models of Indian dinosaurs. In addition, the garden will be planted with native species, and will also have a large cross-sectional model showing sections of rock from the Western Ghats to sea," official sources said, adding that a pond will also be set up at the entrance.

The indoor exhibitions in the main building will also cover various themes, including Antarctic missions and climatic change. The building will also house a planetarium with a 75-seater auditorium. "It will be used for the projection of both standard videos, and will also have a domed roof on which the planetarium shows can be projected," sources added.