Coimbatore: QR code badge stickers for advocates’ vehicles

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Bar Association launched QR code-enabled badge stickers for vehicles of advocates registered with their association to prevent fake and unauthorised usage of the ‘Advocates Badge’.

The event was held at Combined Court Complex, Coimbatore, on Thursday, and the stickers were released by Additional District Judge S Sashirekha.

Bar Association president K M Dhandapani said, “In 1979 when we started our career there were only 320 advocates in Coimbatore. However, now there are more than 4,000 members registered with the association and several others who are not related to the profession have also started sticking advocate symbol stickers on their vehicles.

These stickers are used as a means to identify legal professionals. However, as some unauthorised people have started using them, we plan to curtail the practice with technology. After a detailed discussion with the judiciary and police, we came up with new QR code-enabled stickers for our members who are registered and authorised for legal practice.”

He added, “After the launch, as many as 1,760 advocates received the sticker and others were asked to get them after furnishing their details related to their profession and their vehicle like registration ID, Address, etc. Once we scan the QR code, we can get their entire details on a smartphone.

It ensures that no one who uses the badge is involved in wrongdoings and even if they face any legal issues, like traffic violations, once they get booked, the server will get the date and it will update their profile.”

He further said, “This method ensures preventing fake and unauthorised vehicles bearing Advocate badge from entering the court premises and police can also identify their authorisation by simple scanning.”

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said that this initiative helps police to prevent unknown people from entering into the court premises.