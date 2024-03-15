Ex-Avinashi MLA Karuppasamy booked for attacking advocate’s wife

TIRUPPUR: Former Avinashi MLA AA Karuppasamy was booked for attacking an advocate’s wife in Sevur near Avinashi on Wednesday.

According to our police source, Maheshwari (28) is a resident of Avinashi and her husband Thirumurthy is a lawyer practising in Avinashi. It is reported that Thirumoorthy was a legal advisor for former MLA Karuppasamy’s daughter Sumathi. It is said that Thirumoorthy offered legal advice in Sumathi’s divorce case.

After a period of time Thirumoorthy developed friendly relationship with Sumathi and this later turned into a love affair. It is claimed that Karuppasamy supported the affair and requested Maheshwari to move out of Thirumurthy’s life.

But Maheshwari refused to leave her husband. Karuppasamy and his daughter Sumathi began to verbally abuse Maheshwari. On March 12, Karuppasamy and his daughter Sumathi attacked Maheshwari with stones while she was walking on the road.

Karuppasamy also passed derogatory remarks against Maheshwari. Injured Maheshwari was admitted to a private hospital in Avinashi.

A case was registered under five sections in Sevur police station against Karuppasamy and his daughter Sumathi.