PM Kovai roadshow cut by 1.5km after security check

COIMBATORE : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow has been reduced from 4 km to 2.5km after a joint security assessment by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officials and the city police on Saturday. The rally, which will be held on Monday under the model code of conduct, will start from Saibaba Colony to DB Road junction in RS Puram, between 5.45pm and 6.45pm.

The BJP’s district unit member said that the roadshow will be held to create awareness among the people on various welfare schemes that were launched by the prime minister and urged them to avail direct benefit transfer without any interference of touts and to also promote the habit of saying no-to-drugs.

As the Coimbatore city police denied permission for the roadshow on Thursday citing security threats, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the police to allow the roadshow.

Following the court’s order, the city, especially areas adjacent to the roadshow, was brought under complete security surveillance and vehicle checks in the other parts of the city were also intensified.

Around 5,000 police personnel from Coimbatore and other districts and 100 officials from the special protection group designated for the prime minister’s security arrived on Saturday and held a check on the route and the scanning will continue till Monday.