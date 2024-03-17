Rameswaram to go green with CNG buses at tourist spots

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a bid to facilitate a smooth stay for tourists in Rameswaram islet, where spiritual and ecotourism have been on the rise year after year, the district administration has initiated two measures — CNG buses in Rameswaram and the operation of glass boats.

From the Pamban bridge to the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, until the Arichal Munai, the islet has many spots that are frequented by tourists daily. According to the tourism department, the Ramanathaswamy Temple alone saw about 1.06 crore tourists, including 279 foreigners, in 2023. Nearly 53 lakh tourists also visited various sites in Dhanushkodi in 2023.

While the forest department is taking measures to promote ecotourism in Rameswaram, through island visits, turtle walks and other initiatives, the district administration is stepping up efforts to promote eco-friendly tourism.

Ramanathapuram District Collector Vishnu Chandran said that Rameswaram is rich in biodiversity, and two ecotourism initiatives are being set up to boost the island's unique ecology and tourism infrastructure. Steps are also being taken to protect sea turtles and migratory birds living near Dhanushkodi and other areas.

Eco-friendly aluminium boats with glass floors will be brought in and CNG buses will ply from Dhanushkodi to Arichal Munai to reduce pollution and safeguard the environment. “This will not only protect the natural environment but also create employment opportunities and improve the income of the people here,” the collector said.

"Operation of CNG buses to Arichal Munai is a great initiative as the immense number of vehicles has greatly affected the biodiversity. Vehicles disturb sea turtles and migratory birds that reach the shores. Eco-friendly initiatives would help to preserve the environment," a tourist and environmental activist stated.

